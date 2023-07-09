Kamloops entrepreneur featured on BC Buisness 30 under 30 list

Photo: Cassidy Watt

A local makeup and hairstyling business owner has been featured on BC Business' 30 under 30 Entrepreneurs to Watch List.

Cassidy Watt, 25, is a makeup artist and hairstylist who started her business, Cassidy Watt Artistry Collective, seven years ago.

She originally started as a manager at a MAC makeup store and soon transitioned into taking her own makeup clients for weddings.

Watt said makeup was something she always wanted to pursue.

“I always think it was something that I wanted to do. But I wasn't sure if I was able to do it, like as a full time career,” she said.

“I just always had a passion for it. And then I decided to just kind of jump headfirst into it.”

Watt has been able to provide makeup and hairstyling needs to more than 500 weddings and has 20 employees.

She said she decided to apply to be on the list because it was always a dream of hers.

“This has been something that has been a goal of mine for a while — when I found out that I was chosen this year, I was very excited and just felt like something that I had been working toward for a long time,” Watt said.

“It felt really cool to see that come to fruition and have it be a reality now.”

Watt’s business recently expanded into education and had 18 students graduate from its program.

“I think there's lots of hair and makeup artists in the world, but I was able to do something a little bit unique with it. And it happened quite quickly,” she said.

“I think the fact that we were able to diversify, not only from offering hair and makeup for weddings, but also the education part of things and having a team.”