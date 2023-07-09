Time served for carjacker who stole taxi at knife point, flipped it in intersection

Photo: Castanet This was the scene after a collision near the intersection of Fortune Drive and Sydney Avenue last August caused a stolen Kami Cabs taxi to roll onto its roof.

A young man who stole a taxi at knifepoint, driving it erratically before flipping it in a busy North Kamloops intersection has been ordered to spend the next 18 months on probation.

Bradley James Venn, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and dangerous driving and appeared in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday for sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said on Aug. 5, 2022, Venn flagged down a Kami Cabs taxi and asked to be taken to the North Shore, telling the driver “he was going through the worst time in his life.”

Shortly after, Venn moved behind the driver and held a knife to his throat, ordering him to pull over. The driver got out of the cab and promptly called the police while Venn drove away, clipping another vehicle before speeding off towards the North Shore transit exchange.

“The vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed, jumped the sidewalk and curb, nearly hit several pedestrians at the bus exchange before hitting another vehicle,” Janse said.

She said the taxi cab flipped over and Venn tried to run away.

“He was located shortly thereafter with the assistance of police dog services, hiding under a shed,” she said.

Janse said there were no serious injuries as a result of the robbery or the crash, and noted when she spoke with the taxi cab driver, he was largely concerned about Venn’s wellbeing and how the incident might impact the young man’s future.

She said Venn provided a statement to police, indicating he used drugs and alcohol daily, and telling them people were “putting voices in his head to make him do things he doesn’t want to do.”

Defence lawyer Jamie Gagnon said Venn, who is Indigenous and has no prior criminal record, had a difficult upbringing and moved to B.C. from Manitoba for a short time before the incident.

Gagnon said Venn has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking medication.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission submitted by defence lawyer Gagnon and Janse for just over a year in jail followed by 18 months of probation. Venn will receive credit for the 336 days he’s already spent in jail and will begin his probation.

Venn has been ordered to have no contact or communication with the three victims — the drivers of the two cars he hit, as well as the cab driver — and is prohibited from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol. He is also under a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Venn must participate in counselling and education programs as directed by his probation officer.

Dickey asked Venn in court if he would consent to accessing forensic psychiatric services as a condition of his probation.

“I want to make sure you don’t come back before the court," the judge said. "But you have a challenge, and you need to find a way to deal with that."

Venn said he is prepared to receive psychiatric help.

“Yes, whatever I can to help,” he replied.