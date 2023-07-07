Intentionally sparked fire in North Kamloops alleyway was cry for help, judge told

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops firebug who sparked a blaze in a recycling bin in a North Shore alleyway did so as a cry for help, a judge has been told.

Owen Lee Coty, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of mischief. He had been facing two counts of arson but the Crown accepted the mischief plea.

Court heard police were called to an alleyway in the Sherbrooke Avenue area at about 6 p.m. on April 30 after a fire was found burning in a recycling bin.

“The accused was later located in the vicinity,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“He admitted to starting the fire. He said his mother had recently died and he was upset about it.”

The fire damaged the recycling bin and a nearby fence.

Coty has 17 prior criminal convictions and is addicted to crystal meth.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said the fire was a cry for help. He said Coty was going through a particularly rough patch at the time.

“He was homeless, he was hungry, he was tired and he wanted to get to a safe place,” Tate said.

“Sometimes in these situations we don’t recover the individual — there’s an overdose and we don’t hear from them again. Fortunately, Mr. Coty chose life and at least called attention to himself by committing this criminal act.”

Coty, who has been in custody since his arrest a short time after the fire was set, apologized in court.

“I just want to say I am sorry and ashamed,” he said.

Provincial court Judge Oliver Fleck went along with a joint submission for a 120-day jail sentence.

Once he has been given credit for time served, Coty will have 18 days remaining on his sentence.