Two months in jail for Kamloops man who wasted no time violating his bail conditions

Photo: RCMP Douglas Paul Tresierra

A Kamloops man who bolted the first chance he got after being released on bail earlier this year has been ordered to spend two months in jail.

Douglas Paul Tresierra, 42, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of breaching a release order.

Court heard Tresierra was released on bail on Jan. 27 following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and robbery. Conditions of his release required Tresierra to abide by a curfew unless in the company of his parents.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow said Tresierra’s parents picked him up from jail.

“Mr. Tresierra indicated he needed to stop somewhere on the way to the house. His parents, perhaps guilelessly, agreed to do so,” he said.

“Mr. Tresierra gets out of the vehicle and takes off. He is not seen by his parents again.”

Tresierra was arrested four days later and has been in custody since.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Tresierra’s parents are still in his corner.

“Although their attempt to help him out in these circumstances did not work out, they continue to support him,” he said.

Blow and Gustafson pitched a joint submission for a 60-day jail sentence, which was accepted by provincial court Judge Oliver Fleck.

Tresierra is due back in court on Monday on the aggravated assault and robbery charges, which stem from an alleged incident at a Sahali dry cleaners in June of 2021.