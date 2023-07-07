Kamloops locksmith getting fewer calls about pets left in hot vehicles

Photo: BCSPCA

A Kamloops locksmith who's been opening vehicles for free when pets are seen locked inside on hot days says he thinks awareness around the issue has increased significantly.

Ray Dhaliwal, owner of Ray's Brown’s Locksmith, has been unlocking hot cars for free when people see children or animals locked inside for four years.

Dhaliwal said he started offering the service when he saw a Facebook post by someone desperate to get a dog out of a hot car.

“Everybody [was] up in arms, just saying 'Break the window,' do this, do that — so I just put it out there, just call me and I'll come and do it for free," he said.

"And since then, it's bloomed."

The company gets about 20 calls each year, but Dhaliwal said the number has slowly been declining.

“People are getting the message, because it has subsided the amount of calls that we've been getting," he said.

"So I believe it is working."

While some people are worried about legal issues, Dhaliwal said after checking with police he confirmed the rescues are legal.

“We weren't concerned at all about being charged at all, we're not doing it maliciously or anything," he said. "We're doing a service to the community."

He said if you see an animal or child in a hot vehicle to call Ray's Brown’s Locksmith at 250-372-3656 before calling police.

Dhaliwal said his company has never had an altercation with an angry vehicle owner.

He said he wants to remind people to keep their animals at home, even if they are leaving for just a few minutes.

“If you love them, keep them at home and safe," he said. "We as humans have to look after our partners.”