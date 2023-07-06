Backfilling work begins in Lytton, with rebuild slated to commence in coming months

Photo: Denise O'Connor/Twitter The Village of Lytton has begun backfilling work at properties that were destroyed by 2021 wildfire.

The Village of Lytton officially started backfilling work Thursday, a little more than two years after a devastating and deadly wildfire tore through the community.

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor recently told Castanet Kamloops some properties have been cleared fo backfilling work, meaning property owners could begin construction in the not-too-distant future.

O’Connor said the village is transitioning from recovery to rebuilding, with the local state of emergency only being lifted just prior to the two-year anniversary of the fire that razed the village.

Some property owners have already lined up builders in anticipation of the backfilling work being completed.

Other sites are waiting for archaeological and soil remediation work to be completed before backfilling is approved.

O’Connor told Castanet Kamloops approval for the remaining properties “shouldn’t be long.”

The Lytton Creek wildfire swept through the community June 30, 2021, resulting in two deaths and destroying an estimated 90 per cent of the community.

In October of 2021, the Transportation Safety Board announced the results of an investigation into a possible link between train activities and the wildfire.

The board concluded that there was no evidence to conclude that railway operations caused the fire, causing Lytton residents to protest the findings.

A number of lawsuits have been filed accusing the railways of sparking the blaze.

RCMP said last Friday the investigation into the devastating wildfire remains active, as police investigate every possible avenue.

There is currently no timeline for when the investigation will be completed.

To mark the two-year anniversary last week, an event was held in Lytton’s Parish Hall, including a multi-faith blessing of the village and a community lunch.