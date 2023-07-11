Probation for Kamloops man who took baseball bat to car on ex's driveway

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who took a baseball bat to a vehicle on his ex-girlfriend’s driveway in the middle of a breakup has been ordered to spend a year on probation.

Louis Trenton Judd, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Judd and his girlfriend had recently split when, on Oct. 29, 2022, he showed up at her house to collect some of his things.

Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Lafontaine-Hait said Judd was met on the driveway by his ex’s mom.

“There were words exchanged and Mr. Judd was told to leave but he refused,” she said.

“Mr. Judd returned to his car, grabbed a baseball bat and walked up to [a] 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier and smashed the rear window.”

The car belonged to the mother of Judd's ex.

Lafontaine-Hait and defence lawyer Courtenay McLaughlin suggested a joint submission for 12 months of probation, which was accepted by provincial court Judge Oliver Fleck.

Conditions of Judd’s probation will prohibit him from having any contact with his ex or her mom. He is also barred from being within 100 metres of their home and from possessing weapons.

In addition, Judd will be required to pay $300 in restitution to cover the insurance deductible for the broken window.

Judd is in jail on unrelated domestic allegations of uttering threats and breach of undertaking. He is due back in court on those charges on Aug. 3.