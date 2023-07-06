Wildfire on shore of Adams Lake grows to 10 hectares overnight

Photo: BCWS

A wildfire that sparked Wednesday near the shore of Adams Lake grew from two to 10 hectares overnight.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are attending the blaze, with seven personnel and air support currently on scene to manage the fire.

The fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

BCWS said no cause has been determined and the fire is currently listed as out of control, meaning the fire is continuing to spread.

The fire is located at Spapilum Creek, on the west shore of Adams Lake, about an hour east of Barriere.