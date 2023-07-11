Indigenous artist, TRU student presents original art in Japan

Photo: Shoshana Wilson Shoshana Wilson presented her original artwork to dignitaries in Japan.

An Indigenous artist and Thompson Rivers University student has presented her art to Japanese dignitaries as part of a field course in Japan.

Shoshana Wilson, who’s father is well-known Haisla artist Barry Wilson, said she was nervous at first but the whole experience was exciting.

“I was really nervous at first because I wasn't sure if they knew what First Nations art looked like. So I thought that they would be kind of confused and not really like it,” Wilson said.

“But they all ended up loving it. They were so surprised that I was the one who created it and they were really nice about it.”

As part of a field course in geography, Wilson was given the opportunity to share her art as gifts while in Japan.

Digitized prints of Wilson’s original paintings were given to 21 individuals over the course if the trip, including the mayor of Kamloops sister city Uji, the mayor of Ushiku City, the president of Bunkyo Gakuin University and the homestay mother who hosted Wilson in Uji.

“So while we were still in Canada, we were planning to give gifts to all of the people in Japan that helped us out or who gave lectures or to the mayors,” Wilson said.

“One of the other students, he's also First Nations, he said, ‘Why don't we give them First Nations art because it's very Canadian, right?’”

Wilson said once she brought in a few of her pieces to show her class, they “loved” them and it was decided to be the main gift.

Wilson said she wanted to incorporate contemporary art with First Nations art by adding elements that aren’t normally typically seen such as a topdown perspective, different textures and varying colours.

“My teacher really emphasized that I'm a contemporary artists and that I should try to have something contemporary about them,” she said.

Wilson said it was “nerve-wracking” presenting her art in front of rooms full of people.

She said the language barrier was tricky but she had the help of her associate professor Tom Waldichuk to help translate an explanation of each piece and their origins.

“It still feels a little unreal. Even the whole trip itself kind of seems like unreal, because it was like a whole different world and it was amazing,” Wilson said.

“Knowing that they might have like, framed it, put it up and like talking about it over there — it’s just amazing.”