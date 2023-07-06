Power outage caused by crash affects over 1000 south of Highway 5

Photo: BC Hydro The area where over 1000 people lost power on Thursday.

A power outage caused by a vehicle crash has more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark in the North Thompson.

The power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday for 1,016 customers in the Barriere-Little Fort area. According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle crash.

BC Hydro’s website states that there is currently a crew on-site to fix the issue.

Drive BC has reported a crash near Barriere on Dunn Lake Road that has caused it to close. The opening time of the road is not available at this time.