Kamloops  

Power mostly restored following significant North Thompson outage

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

A power outage that left more than 1,000 Barriere-area BC Hydro customers in the dark has been mostly resolved.

The power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

As of 2:30 p.m., BC Hydro says power has been restored to all but 180 customers impacted by the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:07 p.m.

A power outage caused by a vehicle crash has more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark in the North Thompson.

The power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday for 1,016 customers in the Barriere-Little Fort area. According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle crash.

BC Hydro’s website states that there is currently a crew on-site to fix the issue.

Drive BC has reported a crash near Barriere on Dunn Lake Road that has caused it to close. The opening time of the road is not available at this time.

