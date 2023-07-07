City, KFR staging voluntary evacuation drill for Juniper residents

Photo: Pranav Chaudrey The Kamloops East Interface fire on July 1.

Two years after a fast-moving wildfire forced the evacuation of Juniper Ridge, those living in the neighbourhood will have the opportunity to try out emergency egress routes in a city-organized event.

Will Beatty, City of Kamloops emergency preparedness manager, said the event will be focused on personal preparedness and situational awareness around egress routes.

“The intent is to open up the routes that are designated for emergency egress only, for residents to travel so they can be personally prepared,” Beatty said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

The city’s goal is to stage the drill sometime this month.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said his department has been involved in planning for the event, as well. He said the practice run should be a win-win — benefitting Juniper residents and city staff.

“It's going to give the city a look at how quickly at a controlled pace are we going to be able to evacuate people down these roads, get a feel for how our plan would work with how many resources we need,” he said.

“For the residents, I think it's a little reassurance that there is routes. There’s been a lot of talk that there's no routes available, so they'll be able to see the routes, they'll get a feel for it. And hopefully, it provides them a little better level of comfort that there is plans within the city.”

Uzeloc noted there were emergency plans in place prior to the East Kamloops Interface Fire, which spread quickly between Juniper and Valleyview during a lightning storm on Canada Day in 2021.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, residents raised concerns about the amount of time it took to evacuate the area, with some spending nearly two hours in a traffic backlog down Highland Road. There are now three emergency egress routes available, with design work for a permanent connection to Rose Hill underway.

Uzeloc said there’s been a lot of emergency preparedness work taking place behind the scenes after the wildfire.

“We just want to really reassure the community that the city is taking its role very significantly, and making sure that we're on top of our game should the need arise,” he said.

The fire chief said the city will work together with its communications department and neighbourhood associations to get the word out to Juniper residents, who will be asked to pre-register in advance so the city knows how many people are interested in taking part.

“The logistics of how many people will really dictate what does this look like," Uzeloc said. "Is this a two-hour event on a Saturday, or is this all day on a Saturday with four two-hour cycles?”

At a determined time, city staff will unlock the emergency egress gates and a community services officer will escort vehicles along the routes, maintaining a safe speed and helping residents navigate the road.

“This will allow the residents to see what the road looks like, what the condition of it is, get a feel for where they're going and be able to see where it's going to come out,” Uzeloc said.

He said it seemed logical to start the exercise for Juniper residents given the 2021 fire, but depending on how it unfolds, the city will look at planning similar events for other Kamloops neighbourhoods.