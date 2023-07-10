Tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels, with two million tourists spending $310M in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet People enjoying the Riverside Park waterfront in summer 2021.

Tourism Kamloops says travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with nearly two million visitors coming to the city in 2022.

According to tourism industry economic impact data, Kamloops saw 1.96 million visitors who directly spent $310 million in the community, including approximately 870,000 day visitors.

Nearly three-quarters of revenues were attributed to the approximate 830,000 overnight visitors staying in commercial accommodations in the city.

“These numbers confirm what we felt last year — demand for travel to Kamloops was strong and came back in a big way,” said Monica Dickinson, CEO of Tourism Kamloops.

“While our industry felt optimistic that the strong numbers signalled a transition from recovery after the pandemic, we need to remain diligent in our marketing, development and advocacy efforts.”

Dickinson said 2022 was a year that saw the tourism industry recover post-pandemic, marked by the return of signature and annual events.

Tourism in Kamloops produced $522 million in total economic impacts for the B.C. economy and $81 million in taxation while employing 2,800 people in 2022.

Dickinson said early season indicators for 2023 show a softening in bookings and visitation compared to 2022.

“We also carefully monitor the effects of rising gas prices, inflation, potential environmental factors and the positioning of other destinations to ensure Kamloops remains a priority destination for our target markets,” she said.

The economic impact data is part of a larger campaign called The Value of Tourism, meant to explain the importance of tourism dollars being spent in the community.