Trial scrubbed after attempt made on life of accused, judge told

A trial slated to get underway Friday at the Kamloops Law Courts has been scrubbed after someone tried to kill the accused, a judge has been told.

Michael Douglas Edward Bonnell’s trial on charges of assault and assault with a weapon was scheduled to begin Friday in Kamloops provincial court. That date was cancelled on Thursday morning following a last-minute adjournment request by Bonnell’s defence lawyer, Tony Lagemaat.

“Mr. Bonnell previously gave a statement to the police about an entirely different matter,” Lagemaat said.

“That statement ended up in some hands it shouldn’t have, and an attempt was made on his life last week in Kamloops. It would not be wise for him to attend the courthouse tomorrow.”

Lagemaat said police are investigating the attempt on Bonnell’s life.

Provincial court Judge Oliver Fleck agreed to the adjournment.

According to court documents, Bonnell is accused of assaulting a man and a woman on July 4, 2022.

Lawyers will set a date for a new trial on July 27.