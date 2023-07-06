SD73 installing portables for 72 new child care spaces in Valleyview

Photo: Josh Dawson Two new portables will provide 72 new child care spaces at Ralph Bell Elementary

The Kamloops-Thompson school district will hold a news conference Friday for the installation of new child care spaces at Valleyview's Ralph Bell elementary.

Two daycare-specific portables providing a total of 72 child care spaces are in the process of being installed at the elementary school.

SD73 officials will be in attendance to provide information about those interested in child care at Ralph Bell.

More information is expected to be made available at the conference.