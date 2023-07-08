Kamloops Art Gallery celebrates summer exhibitions including Mallory Tolcher, Indigenous artists

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery has announced it will host an event celebrating its summer exhibitions featuring Mallory Tolcher and a group of Indigenous artists.

Tolcher is an Ontario-based artist that recently helped design a mural for the basketball courts at McDonald Park. Her exhibit, The Fadeaway, was curated by Craig Willms and will focus on the history of women’s basketball.

Echoes is an exhibition with work from seven Indigenous artists and was curated by Emily Dundas Oke. The exhibition will focus on communication and revealing and shielding knowledge.

Echoes is also dedicated to the memory of Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour, who was an advocate for the protection of land, water and two-spirit youth. He is also a featured artist in the exhibit.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 15, starting with a gallery tour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 6:30 p.m.

The reception will feature live music from The Margit Sky Project. There will also be an art-making area with wine from Twisted Spirits and beer from Bright Eye Brewing, as well as tea and coffee.

This is a free event open to the public.