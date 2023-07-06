Police still seeking tips 10 years after man vanished from Kamloops area

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Fred Yellow Old Woman disappeared from a friend's house over a decade ago.

Mounties are again asking for information on the disappearance of a 54-year-old man who vanished more than a decade ago.

Fred Yellow Old Woman was staying at a friend’s house in the 600-block of Shuswap Road June 14, 2011, when he went to bed around 10:30 p.m., police said.

According to Mounties, others in the house noticed at about 5:30 a.m. that the front door was open and Yellow Old Woman was gone. His glasses and wallet were left behind.

“Today, Fred would be 66 years old,” said Const. David Dixon of the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment.

“Despite search efforts which included the assistance of search and rescue teams, the police dog service unit and air services, Fred remains missing and many questions are still unanswered.”

At the time of his disappearance, Fred was described as First Nations, 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds with dark black hair that was short on the sides and collar length at the back. He has brown eyes and the letter F tattooed on his left thumb.

He was last seen wearing a red muscle shirt and black cut-off shorts.

“We are again releasing an image of Fred Yellow Old Woman to remind the public that the search for him continues and anyone that may have information that could be related to this investigation is asked to please contact police,” Dixon said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance can contact Tk’emlúps Mounties at 250-314-1800.