Nature's Fare opens doors to new location on Notre Dame Drive

Photo: Nature's Fare Markets

Nature’s Fare Markets has officially opened the doors to its new location on Notre Dame Drive, doubling the size of its previous Kamloops storefront on Summit Drive.

The store says the new location will allow for new branding and a modern design, with an additional 11,000 square feet of space for grocery and wellness products, as well as seating for 35 in a new seating area.

“Our customers in Kamloops have given us so much support over the years and we’re very excited about the chance to serve them even better with a fresh new space, plenty of parking, even more variety of fresh and organic foods and a handful of new offerings,” store manager Gary Innis said in a news release.

The new store will include more local and organic fruits and vegetables from dozens of B.C. growers, a low-waste refill section for coffee grounds and bulk items, speciality coffee bar and café seating, a smoothie bar, a fresh bar where customers can build their own meals and a brand-new bakery.

“We have so many great customers in Kamloops," Nature’s Fare Markets CEO Michael Sherwood said.

"They have busy, active lifestyles and families and they care about shopping local, organic, and sustainable — so we’re glad we could meet the growing demand and we can’t wait for them to experience all of these new and enhanced offerings."

Nature’s Fare Markets operated out of its old location along Summit Drive since 1998.

The store’s move was announced last January when Toys R Us closed its doors.

The new location will be holding its grand opening celebration in August.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.