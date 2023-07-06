Newborn puppies need surrogate after mother dies: Kamloops Humane Society

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society The 5 day old Maltipoo puppies who are in need of a surrogate mom.

The Kamloops Humane Society is putting out a call for help after a mother dog died and left her litter of puppies in a difficult spot.

The dog died due to complications after birth, and now the five-day-old Maltipoo puppies are without a mom.

The Kamloops Humane Society is looking for a surrogate canine that might be able to nurse the babies.

The puppies are currently being bottle fed and are healthy, but it is preferable to have a surrogate mom.

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact the Kamloops Human Society by email [email protected] or by phone at 250-376-1366.