Police seek information after two pipe bombs found in Aberdeen

Photo: Mya Toews This photo shows the device found Tuesday night on Sifton Avenue in Aberdeen.

Police are seeking witnesses after two pipe bombs were found on consecutive days in Aberdeen.

The first suspicious package was reported on the 900-block of Greystone Crescent on Monday night, later confirmed to be a bomb by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit.

A similar suspicious package was found Tuesday night by a resident in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue — about a kilometre away from the first discovery. Police determined this item was also a pipe bomb.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that considering the similarities, the incidents could be related.

“The investigation is ongoing, which includes examining if these incidents are indeed connected, and establishing any motive that may be involved,” Evelyn said.

Police have been speaking to neighbours, collecting and examining evidence, and reviewing video footage from the area.

Evelyn said anyone who has information that could be related to the investigation should contact police as soon as possible.

“Please take a few minutes to sift through security or dash cam footage captured over the last few days to see if anything appears that could be related, even if it seemed irrelevant at the time,” she said.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and aware of any unusual packages or devices.

“If you see something that looks out of place near your house or while you’re walking, please reach out to police for further investigation, especially considering these recent reports,” Evelyn said.

She said both suspicious packages were reported quickly to police and safely removed without anyone incurring injuries, but “the risk was certainly present and is being treated very seriously.”

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.