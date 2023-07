Photo: BC Wildfire map The BC Wildfire Service says a new wildfire was reported Wednesday afternoon near Adams Lake.

Lightning is the suspected cause of a new wildfire near the shores of Adams Lake.

It is estimated at 2 hectares and was first reported at about 4:14 Wednesday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service website says the fire is located at Spapilum Creek, on the west side of Adams Lake, about an hour east of Barriere.

It is currently listed as out of control.