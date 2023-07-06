Injured beavers cared for, released to help restore Nicola Valley wetland

Four injured beavers nursed back to health by an Interior rehabilitation society were recently released into a Nicola Valley creek where the busy rodents have an important job to do — helping to restore the wetland ecosystem.

Eva Hartmann, co-founder and president of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, said the beavers received care for superficial wounds and were released into the Howarth Creek area in pairs.

“We’ve had four beavers so far that we've successfully been able to heal from their injuries,” she said, adding the last pair was taken to their new home just before Canada Day.

According to Hartmann, the rehabilitation society was approached to help out with a beaver translocation and wetland restoration project being headed up by Tom Willms, a biology instructor at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology in Merritt, and the Nooaitch First Nation.

She said their mandate is to work on wetland restoration for fire, drought and flood resilience in the Howarth Creek area.

According to Hartmann, Beavers are being moved from areas where they aren’t wanted — like flooded farmers' fields — to the creek “where they are wanted and where their work is wanted.”

She said Willms and the First Nation captured the injured beavers and brought them to the rehabilitation facility to be treated so the animals could have the best possible chance of success in their new home.

Hartmann said she wasn't sure how the beavers were hurt, but noted there weren't any broken bones — just soft tissue injuries.

“If they do have animals that they are translocating that are not completely healthy, the success of that translocation lowers a lot," she said.

"There is already a lot of pressure on wild animals to be able to survive, especially when they've been translocated."

Hartmann said Willms also asked for help because it’s important the beavers are assessed and released in pairs.

“It's difficult if he just catches one and then translocates it somewhere by itself where it is supposed to go, because the survival rate is just very, very low for single beavers,” she said.

“He brings them to us and we match them up — we make sure they actually get along.”

Hartmann said beavers are a “keystone species” for wetland ecosystems, as their dam-building activity increases the water table of the creek.

Deeper, colder creeks are beneficial for various species of fish, and other vegetation and wildlife species will fill areas where beavers have made the wetlands larger and wider.

“It’s a whole chain of events that will follow once beavers are back in that area where they actually used to be historically,” she said.

"Now they are repopulating an area where beavers actually used to be. The particular area where they are, the creek has gotten very small, the water has gotten warmer, and they're trying to restore some of the original vitality of that watershed.”

Hartmann said beavers are tagged and monitored by biologists, and there has already been a sighting of the first pair that were assessed by the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

She said a fifth beaver has since arrived at the society for care.

“Hopefully we'll be able to have that one be healed up, and also be joined by a family member or another beaver from the same area where that one is from that it gets along with as well,” Hartmann said.