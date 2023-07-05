Lytton heat warning has Interior Health reminding residents to keep cool

Photo: Village of Lytton

A heat warning for Lytton has Interior Health reminding residents about the importance of keeping cool.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning because of the expected daytime temperatures of 35 C and overnight lows of 18 C through to Sunday.

IH issued a public service announcement Wednesday urging Lytton-area residents to keep cool during the hot spell.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says on its website that a heat warning means that the temperatures are higher than usual, but are not increasing every day.

This is not an extreme heat emergency, IH said, which would be when the temperatures increase every day.

The BC Centre for Disease Control provides information on its website about heat-related issues including how to prepare for hot temperatures, symptoms of heat-related illnesses, those who are at risk and how to stay cool.