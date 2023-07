Photo: Volunteer Kamloops

A fundraiser night will be held at Bright Eye Brewing later this month to support Volunteer Kamloops.

Volunteer Kamloops is hosting a pub night fundraiser at Bright Brewing with a 50/50 draw, silent auction and a door prize.

The event will take place on July 27 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. They are $35 each, which includes a burger, a side and a beer.

The 50/50 tickets and silent auction can also be purchased online.