Kamloops lawyer seeks bail on charge he murdered TRU professor

Photo: Castanet Police on scene outside a home in Dufferin following the discovery of a body in March of 2022.

A Kamloops lawyer accused of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a Thompson Rivers University faculty member took diligent notes Wednesday in the prisoner’s box as a prosecutor laid out the Crown’s case against him.

Wearing a red prison-issue sweatsuit and dark-rimmed glasses, Butch Bagabuyo, 55, wrote notes on a pad of paper throughout much of his hours-long bail hearing.

Bagabuyo is accused of murdering Mohd Abdullah, 60, who was a computer science professor at TRU and a well-known yoga and pilates instructor in the city.

The details of the allegations presented in court Wednesday are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Bagabuyo has been in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre since his arrest on May 12.

Abdullah was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time and charged with offering an indignity to human remains, then released on $10,000 bail.

He was re-arrested in May and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in custody since then and the indignity charge was subsequently stayed.

Bagabuyo’s bail hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday. A date for his trial has not been set.