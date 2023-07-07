Vegas VIP golf tournament returns with DJs, themed holes and chance to win Las Vegas trip

Photo: Signature Signs and Printing

The Vegas VIP golf tournament is returning next month to Pineridge Golf Course — an event that includes live DJs, themed holes and a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas.

This is the event’s first time back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and organizers say that people from across the province are attending.

The tournament will take place on Aug. 19, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

There will be five themed holes where participants can play roulette, black jack or spin the wheel for drinks and prizes.

DJs will be stationed around the golf course at different holes as well.

The Valhalla Smokehouse food truck will be on hand and participants can purchase food before or after their round. The Pineridge beer cart will also be offering refreshments around the golf course.

Participants will be able to purchase raffle tickets for $25 to enter the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas.

“It's just one last hurrah — It's a really fun golf tournament,” said Robb Lewis, event organizer and owner of Signature Signs and Printing.

Tickets are $150, which includes 18 holes of golf and a cart, or $100 which includes 18 holes but no cart.

Tickets can be purchased from Lewis by phone at 250-572-7622 or at Signature Signs and Printing. Lewis said there are limited tickets available.

“The event is honestly the most epic thing that happens in town,” he said.