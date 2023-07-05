Crew with helicopter responding to wildfire in Wells Gray Park

Photo: BCWS The location of the new wildfire within Wells Gray Park.

A small wildfire was discovered near Azure Lake in Wells Gray provincial park on Wednesday morning, and it is currently burning out of control.

The blaze was discovered at about 9 a.m. and is listed at 0.15 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service website. Lightning is the suspected cause.

Information Officer Ayden Coray told Castanet Kamloops that one crew along with a helicopter are responding to the fire.

She said the helicopter was needed due to difficult terrain and access to water.

There are a number of other fires burning in the general area, including three near Mica Creek.