Kayak and paddleboard rentals now available in new Riverside Park building

Photo: Mya Toews The new Kamloops Water Sport Rentals location at Riverside Park.

Water sport rentals are now available in a new location at Riverside Park, offering single kayaks, tandem kayaks and paddleboards.

Sasha Watt, one of the owners of Kamloops Water Sport Rentals, said this is the third year the family-owned business will be at Riverside, but the first year in the new building.

The business was previously run out of the now-demolished concession stand. It is now in the a new building constructed as part of Riverside Park's recent $6-million facelift.

The company offers paddleboard and kayak rentals where users can pay by the hour or by the day.

Paddleboards and single kayaks cost $25 an hour or $75 a day. Tandem kayaks cost $40 an hour or $120 a day. If needed, Kamloops Water Sports Rentals also offers lifejackets for $10 a day.

The business also has snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Watt said the best way to book a rental is through their website. She said that booking online in advance ensures that renters get the time and items they want.

People are also able to rent through the storefront.

Those who wish to rent also need to sign a waiver, which is done when you book online or through a QR code at their storefront.

Kamloops Water Sport Rentals has two other locations — on River Street and in Logan Lake.

Watt said they have about 60 items total within the three locations.