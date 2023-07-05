Police officer injured during Canada Day assault, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are looking for witnesses after a police officer was assaulted during Canada Day festivities.

According to police, Kamloops RCMP officers were responding to a report of a disturbance in the 200-block of Lorne Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday when they were advised that a CP Police constable had located and been assaulted by the suspect.

“Kamloops RCMP officers took over custody of the suspect and arrested him for assaulting a police officer,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The CP officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury. As part of the investigation, police interviewed witnesses on scene, but if anyone else saw or knows anything related to this incident, please do not hesitate to reach out and share that information.”

Evelyn said the suspect was held in jail to sober up and then released with conditions and a court date. She said charges are anticipated.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Kamloops police officer has been assaulted while on duty. On June 23, a Mountie was swarmed and beaten with a skateboard at the North Shore transit exchange on Sydney Avenue.

Anyone with information about the Canada Day incident can call police at 250-828-3000.