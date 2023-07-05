Merritt city councillor dies in crash on Highway 5 near Valemount

Photo: City of Merritt Merritt Coun. Claire Newman

A Merritt city councillor died Tuesday following a vehicle collision on Highway 5 near Valemount.

The City of Merritt said Coun. Claire Newman was travelling to see family when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount.

The city will be lowering its flags to half-mast and is asking all parties to respect the privacy of Newman's family.

"To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” said Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz.

“Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her. To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire, you will be missed.”

The city has cancelled its regular council meeting scheduled for next week and will be dedicating the time to a quiet gathering to mourn Newman's passing.

“I have loved working with Claire,” said Merritt chief administrative officer Sean Smith.

“She was vibrant, curious, and had a passion for people that was contagious. Saying goodbye to friends is hard. I will miss her. And on behalf of all City staff, our sincere condolences go out to her family.”

City hall will be accepting flowers to anyone wishing to honour her memory