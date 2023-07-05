Highway hit-and-run crash killed Merritt city councillor, police believe

Photo: City of Merritt Merritt Coun. Claire Newman

UPDATE: 5:08 p.m.

A Merritt city councillor who died overnight in a highway crash was the victim of a hit and run, police believe.

Coun. Claire Newman was killed in a collision Tuesday night near Valemount.

According to police, officers were called to a stretch of Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake just after midnight for an automated cellphone crash notification.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Mounties arrived to find a Nissan Frontier running and unlocked with a dog inside.

“There were no other vehicles in the area when police arrived,” she said.

“A closer examination of the scene showed a woman in the ditch down an embankment near the vehicle. Sadly, she was deceased.”

Saunderson said investigators believe the woman was outside her vehicle when she was struck by a passing Jeep.

“Police located headlight assembly that has been identified as belonging to a 2016 to 2018 Jeep Cherokee and grey in colour,” she said.

“We encourage the driver to contact the police.”

Mounties are also hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area between 11 p.m. Tuesday and shortly after midnight, or anyone with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-566-4466.

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Flags outside the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building in downtown Kamloops will be lowered to half-mast following the death of a Merritt city councillor.

Coun. Claire Newman was killed in a highway crash Tuesday near Valemount.

Newman was elected to Merritt city council in October. She previously served as a councillor in Logan Lake from 2008 until 2022.

The District of Logan Lake is also lowering its flags to acknowledge Newman’s death.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:09 p.m.

A Merritt city councillor died Tuesday following a vehicle collision on Highway 5 near Valemount.

The City of Merritt said Coun. Claire Newman was travelling to see family when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount.

The city will be lowering its flags to half-mast and is asking all parties to respect the privacy of Newman's family.

"To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” said Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz.

“Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her. To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire, you will be missed.”

The city has cancelled its regular council meeting scheduled for next week and will be dedicating the time to a quiet gathering to mourn Newman's passing.

“I have loved working with Claire,” said Merritt chief administrative officer Sean Smith.

“She was vibrant, curious, and had a passion for people that was contagious. Saying goodbye to friends is hard. I will miss her. And on behalf of all City staff, our sincere condolences go out to her family.”

City hall will be accepting flowers to anyone wishing to honour her memory.