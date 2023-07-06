City of Kamloops deems Canada Day fireworks display a success

Photo: Tim Petruk About 300 people gathered Saturday night on Overlanders Beach in North Kamloops to take in the city's Canada Day fireworks display. Thousands more watched from Riverside Park. The 12-minute display cost $20,000.

The City of Kamloops is calling its Canada Day fireworks display a success — the first such show in four years.

Sean Smith, business operations and events supervisor for the city, said it was "exciting" to have fireworks included in the city's Canada Day festivities again.

The 12-minute display cost $20,000 — the same as the price tag for the city's most recent Canada Day fireworks show in 2019. It has been on hiatus since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire concerns.

“I’ve heard some pretty good feedback about the show and people were pretty excited to have it back as part of the Canada Day celebrations,” Smith told Castanet Kamloops.

“People were were eagerly anticipating the start of the show and, you know, fireworks are always an exciting thing to watch at the end of a long, fun Canada Day.”

Thousands of revellers watched the display from Riverside Park, with hundreds more gathered on Overlanders Beach on the North Shore.

Some observed the spectacle from Overlanders Bridge and along Schubert Drive, and others watched from the river from one of a few dozen boats out on the water.

Concerns over gusting winds almost scuttled the show, with Kelowna cancelling its Canada Day firework display due to dangerous conditions.

“Extra caution needs to be taken when you're dealing with fireworks,” said Smith.

“The last thing we want to do is create a negative experience from something that was supposed to be celebratory.”

Smith said a pyro-technician hired by the city handled the logistics of the display and the safety planning.