TRU hosting campus tours for prospective students and community members

Photo: BC Gov

Thompson Rivers University is hosting tours for prospective students and community members, highlighting study spaces and campus scenery.

Group or individual tours will run all day during July and August on the Kamloops campus and are available to future students, families and members of the community of all ages.

The one-hour prospective student tour highlights classroom spaces, study areas and campus life for students looking to attend TRU.

Tours can be customized for a particular program of interest, where participants can discover where students learn, live, eat and study as well as a few of the events that are held on campus.

Prospective student tours run Monday to Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The community walking tour is meant for members of the community who want to see what’s new on the 250-hectare Kamloops campus.

Those interested in seeing what’s changed in the university’s 50-year history can learn how the campus has changed, facts about TRU and planned projects for the university.

Community walking tours are 45 minutes long, and run Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The family scavenger hunt is an interactive family activity that can be completed at any time on campus, on foot or bike.

The free tour package includes a fact sheet about the campus and buildings, and allows families to explore the campus independently.

Scavenger hunt packages can be picked up at the Future Students Office Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or from a labelled bin out side the office on evenings and weekend.

Prospective student and community walking tours can be booked online.