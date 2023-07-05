217428
Kamloops  

Red Bridge closed next two nights for scheduled pothole repairs

Red Bridge pothole repairs

The Red Bridge will be closed for maintenance work overnight Wednesday and Thursday as improvements are made to the driving surface.

The bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews complete pothole repairs overnight Wednesday and Thursday on the bridge deck.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said bridge users can use Highway 5 as a detour while repair work is underway.

