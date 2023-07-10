SD73 to receive $1.9 million from province to address food security

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops-Thompson school district will be given nearly $2 million from a provincial food fund to increase food security for students over the upcoming school year.

Funds will be given to the district for a minimum of three years, with the money being spent on food, staffing, appliances and equipment during the 2023-24 school year.

“This actually allows us to do some proactive work in terms of trying to ensure that our students in our district are able to, you know, have again sustainable food security and it's something that is it's an important part of a child's education,” said SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon.

“The fact that it has now been something that's been identified as its own distinct priority within the Ministry is something fantastic to see.”

The Ministry of Education and Child Care has committed $214.5 million, with approximately $1.93 million going to the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

Nixon said she thought the it was “wonderful” that the fund will allow for the capital and staff needed to coordinate and distribute the food to the students.

“We actually are having staff, we have an FTE set aside for each school to have access to staff for the coordination of food, which means getting it, distributing it. So the board was very careful to say that matters,” Nixon said.

“The last piece that they put in this budget was capital. So they understood If you want a school to be able to do hot lunch programs or daily food breakfast programs, they need stoves, they need fridges, they need utensils.”

Nixon said the fund will be distributed equitably in terms of where it is needed and will have enough flexibility to adjust to student’s changing needs in the future.

“In this particular moment in time, our snapshot isn’t what's going to be the same snapshot in six months or a year,” said Heather Grieve, SD73 board chair.

“Understanding that we have a fund that we can help with some fluidity in terms of being able to see how we meet the needs of our community is huge.”

The fund will also allow the school district to free up more than $230,000 from food programming, which will go toward mental health and counselling supports.

“I think it will make a massive difference to the health and well being of our students and families,” said Grieve.

The school district also recently submitted a $200,000 minor capital request as part of the province’s Food Infrastructure Program.

These additional funds will focus on minor upgrades, such as refrigerated vehicles, the purchase and installation of kitchen equipment and space and functionality improvements.