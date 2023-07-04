Suspicious package found Tuesday night not far from where pipe bomb was located

Photo: Glacier Media

An RCMP bomb squad is headed back to Kamloops after a suspicious package was found Tuesday night in Aberdeen — less than a kilometre away from where a pipe bomb was located 24 hours earlier.

According to police, officers were called to an address in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a resident found a suspicious item.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said the RCMP’s explosive device unit has been contacted and will be in Kamloops on Wednesday to examine the package.

“Accordingly, the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue has been closed until such time as the item can be safely examined and disposed of,” she said.

“No evacuations have taken place and traffic control measures have been put in place to assist local residents.”

Another suspicious package was found a day earlier a little to the west of Sifton Avenue, in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent.

The item was found at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. The RCMP bomb squad arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The device was confirmed by police to be a pipe bomb.