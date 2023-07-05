Second bomb confirmed in Aberdeen, police say

Photo: Mya Toews This is believed to be the suspicious item found on Tuesday night on an Aberdeen residential street, just a day after a pipe bomb was found on another Aberdeen street.

UPDATE: 5:21 p.m.

A suspicious device found Tuesday along a residential street in Aberdeen was another bomb, according to police.

An RCMP bomb squad cleared the scene on Sifton Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A Mountie at the scene told Castanet Kamloops the device was confirmed to be a bomb.

The device was found on Tuesday night, a day after a similar suspicious package was located about a kilometre away on Greystone Crescent — which was also confirmed to be a bomb.

Traffic is once again moving on Sifton Avenue, which had been closed since Tuesday night.

More information on the Sifton Avenue incident is expected to be made public on Thursday.

UPDATE: 10:24 a.m.

Police say an Aberdeen residential street will likely remain closed until Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was located on Tuesday night — not far from where a pipe bomb was found a day earlier.

Sifton Avenue has been closed in the 2100-block since Tuesday night, when a package was found on the side of the road.

Mounties at the scene on Wednesday morning told Castanet it’s going to be at least a couple of hours before an RCMP bomb squad arrives from the Lower Mainland.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:38 p.m.

An RCMP bomb squad is headed back to Kamloops after a suspicious package was found Tuesday night in Aberdeen — less than a kilometre away from where a pipe bomb was located 24 hours earlier.

According to police, officers were called to an address in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a resident found a suspicious item.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said the RCMP’s explosive device unit has been contacted and will be in Kamloops on Wednesday to examine the package.

“Accordingly, the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue has been closed until such time as the item can be safely examined and disposed of,” she said.

“No evacuations have taken place and traffic control measures have been put in place to assist local residents.”

Another suspicious package was found a day earlier a little to the west of Sifton Avenue, in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent.

The item was found at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. The RCMP bomb squad arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The device was confirmed by police to be a pipe bomb.