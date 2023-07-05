Hamer-Jackson asked to apologize for comments about community services officers

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson came under fire for comments he made last week about the city’s community services officers, with a city councillor asking him to apologize.

However, Hamer-Jackson maintained he was trying to talk about a new process he thinks would be helpful for people who haven’t received the results they want after contacting CSOs.

While giving the mayor's report during a council meeting on Tuesday, Hamer-Jackson said he’s been getting a lot of complaints about community services officers and “the attitudes from some of the officers.”

“People are upset with not having investigations into certain issues that they're dealing with,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I think we need to look at a process like they have with the RCMP, an independent investigations and that kind of thing. A non-partisan look at it.”

Two city councillors, Stephen Karpuk and Bill Sarai, spoke out during the meeting after the mayor made these comments, with Karpuk calling on the mayor to apologize.

“Your comments today about our CSOs were very derogatory and negative. They do a fantastic job. I think you owe them an apology, Director [Byron] McCorkell] an apology for saying that they cannot do their job,” Karpuk said.

“I am really pissed off that you can go out there and make statements like that. Words matter.”

Hamer-Jackson said he was telling council what he's heard from some members of the community, and he feels "we need to look at doing stuff a little bit different."

"And that's what I said — I didn't say that they were doing a terrible job,” he said.

Sarai said Hamer-Jackson needed to be aware of the power he has by speaking publicly about city staff, adding the mayor has made it “abundantly clear” since he was elected that he didn’t like that department.

“Like Coun. Karpuk says, the chair you hold has a lot of power. The microphone you speak into has a lot of power. You just talked about the 700 employees we have — they need to be shown that the mayor has respect for our work that we do, whether you agree with that department or not,” Sarai said.

He noted council members hear complaints from residents daily about everything from potholes to streetlights.

“That does not mean that this is a chair that we come on and call our staff out on,” Sarai said.

He added if Hamer-Jackson had indeed received multiple complaints, the best course of action is to take the information to the director or the city's chief administrative officer.

Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson if he felt the comments he made during Tuesday's meeting could be interpreted as expressing a lack of faith in the department.

“That’s not what I meant,” he said.

“I know CSOs, there’s a lot of great people in there. It was more about the process, and maybe I didn’t bring it out the right way.”