Two motorcyclists dead after crash on Highway 1 near Lytton

Photo: DriveBC The Trans-Canada Highway east of Lytton has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 8:47 p.m.

Two people have died in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened on Highway 1 near Lytton on Tuesday evening.

In a news release, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said Lillooet police received a report of the collision at about 6:15 p.m. on July 4.

The crash happened between Spences Bridge and Lytton, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered significant injuries and bystanders were reportedly providing first aid,” Clark said.

“Tragically, both occupants have since been pronounced deceased.”

Mounties said it’s too soon to determine what may have caused the crash, but early indications suggest the motorcycle may have crossed the highway’s centre line before impacting the SUV.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions earlier on Tuesday evening, with DriveBC reporting a police investigation was underway.

According to RCMP, one lane has since been reopened, but there may be intermittent closures while the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: 8:01 p.m.

Highway 1 east of Lytton has been closed in both directions on Tuesday evening due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened on the Trans-Canada Highway between the junction with Highway 12 and Nicomen River Road.

DriveBC said there is an ongoing police investigation, and there is no current estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Commercial vehicles are advised to use the Coquihalla Highway as a detour route, and DriveBC said passenger vehicles should detour via Highway 12 and Highway 99.

This story will be updated if more information is available.