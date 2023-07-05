Crown wants six to eight years for fatal 2020 stabbing on Columbia Street

Photo: Castanet Police parked outside the Acadian Inn on Columbia Street on Sept. 12, 2020, the day Daniel Myles was fatally stabbed nearby.

Prosecutors want six to eight years in prison for a Kamloops man who stabbed an acquaintance to death three years ago outside a Columbia Street motel.

James Dylan Sanford, 35, was convicted in January of manslaughter after standing trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury on one count of second-degree murder.

Sanford fatally stabbed 33-year-old Daniel Thomas Myles outside the Acadian Inn on Sept. 12, 2020.

Court heard Myles and Sanford were involved in a protracted dispute in the months leading up to the slaying, during which time Myles sent Sanford threatening text messages and sprayed mace into his suite at the motel. On the day of the stabbing, Myles is alleged to have poured gasoline near Sanford’s balcony.

Surveillance video played at trial shows Sanford running after Myles and swinging at his back with a knife. Jurors heard Myles was stabbed once in the back. The knife pierced his right lung and he bled to death.

Lawyers made sentencing submissions Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, where the Crown sought something in the six- to eight-year range, while defence lawyers suggested a sentence of two years less a day.

Crown prosecutor Alison Buchanan said the circumstances of the deadly attack call out for a significant prison sentence.

“We cannot have people simply running down their transgressors and stabbing them in the streets. These are not the values of Canadian society,” she said.

"While we can’t say the actions of Mr. Sanford were fully unprovoked, we can say that his actions were not in proportion with the perceived threat.”

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran pushed back on that point, describing Sanford as “terrified” at the time of the slaying.

“I don’t mean to speak ill of the dead, but he was being terrorized and tormented by Mr. Myles,” he said.

"Anyone living under those terrifying circumstances would have left their house with a knife — that’s understandable in the circumstances."

The two-year sentence sought by Sanford’s lawyers would be followed by a lengthy period of probation.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan ordered Sanford arrested at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing. He will remain behind bars while she decides how long he will serve in prison.

Sanford was caught off guard by Donegan's unexpected decision to send him to jail immediately, as were others in the courtroom.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for sentencing.