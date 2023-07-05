'The end was near'; Homeless advocate was 'deteriorating' before deadly standoff

Photo: Glacier Media Barry Shantz, pictured here in Abbotsford in 2013, was killed by police in 2020 during a standoff at his home in Lytton.

A well-known homeless advocate who was shot and killed by Mounties in Lytton during a standoff in 2020 was exhibiting "deteriorating" behaviour in the months leading up to his death.

That's what a coroners' jury was told Tuesday as the inquest into Barry Shantz' death got underway in Burnaby.

Shantz died on Jan. 13, 2020, after he was shot by police at the conclusion of a four-hour standoff at his Lytton home.

Ieesha McIntyre, Shantz’s stepdaughter, who was in the house at the beginning of the standoff, said Shantz's behaviour was “nasty” in the months leading up to his death.

“I for sure realized something in his mindset was different,” McIntyre told the jury.

She said Shantz had previously been seeing a therapist, but wasn’t at the time of his death.

“He was usually a really positive, bubbly, happy person, and it was just this kind of like an aura where he was just nasty. I can't even really explain it,” McIntyre said.

“In those last few months, I noticed the change in his tone and the change in his words.”

McIntyre was in the house when RCMP responded around 8:15 a.m. to her mother’s report that Shantz was “playing with a gun.”

Police said Shantz fired one shot from a shotgun in the direction of officers after they arrived at the home, before retreating back inside.

During the standoff, Shantz contacted a 911 operator and advised that he would exit the home after 2 p.m. and that he wanted to be shot by RCMP at that time.

McIntyre and her mother left the home without incident two hours after the standoff began. Shantz was later shot dead by police just after 2 p.m. after exiting the home with a shotgun.

Marilyn Farquhar, Shantz’ sister, said he came to visit her in Ontario in late September of 2019. She said it was clear he was not doing well.

“[He] said I'm such a piece of shit. He said I've caused so much heartache and sorrow and the pain in my brain is unacceptable,” Farquhar said.

“He was telling me the end was near.”

Shantz was one of the founders of the B.C.-Yukon Association of Drug War Survivors and advocated for years on behalf of homeless people and drug users in the Fraser Valley.

Coroners’ inquests are jury hearings presided over by a coroner held to publicly review the circumstances of a death. The jury hears evidence in order to determine the facts surrounding the death and make recommendations aimed at preventing future incidents.

The inquest is scheduled to run until July 12.