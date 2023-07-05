Barriere receives $1 million to renovate long-vacant grocery store into business hub

Photo: Ward Stamer The vacant grocery store, that will be the new home of a $1 million business hub in Barriere on Barriere Town Road.

Barriere has received $1 million in provincial funding to renovate an old grocery store into a space designed to help promote small businesses and economic growth.

The B.C. ministry of jobs, economic development and innovation recently introduced the second intake of a program which helps communities facing difficulties with economic development and workforce housing needs.

Barriere received funding from this program to turn the vacant storefront into a business hub.

Ward Stamer, mayor of Barriere, said the location has been empty for around 23 years. It was slated for redevelopment around 2008 to be a new municipal building, but the project fell through.

The mayor said that once renovated, the building will be the new home of the Barriere and District Chamber of Commerce.

The 8000 square feet building will also hold four leasable office units, and a centre to help people who run businesses from their homes.

Stamer said they already have two possible long term tenants, and are confident that they will fill up the rest of the spaces.

Currently the project is on phase 1, which is the demolition of the building interior, and ensuring that there are no health concerns present within the building.

“We're pretty excited about it,” Stamer said.

The project is set to finish in the summer of 2024.

Ward Stamer, mayor of Barriere, said they aim to keep to a $1 million budget for the project.