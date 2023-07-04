TNRD urges caution while navigating South Thompson buoy system

Photo: Castanet

Boaters along the South Thompson River are being urged to use caution while navigating the buoy system due to historically low water levels.

In a news release, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the river is “running at or near historic lows in many places,” and water levels continue to drop.

“Following the unusual spring freshet, the TNRD is continuing to assess navigation river buoys,” the regional district said in a statement.

“Repositioning of multiple navigation buoys is expected to occur in the coming days.”

The TNRD said the red and green navigation aids aren’t under continual observation and can get damaged or discoloured, warning boaters to use local knowledge when possible and not to rely solely on the buoys for navigation.

The regional district is responsible for buoy system maintenance along the South Thompson and Thompson rivers. Residents can report any issues with buoys by contacting TNRD community services at 1-877-377-8673.