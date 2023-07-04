Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder will seek bail Wednesday

Photo: Castanet Police were on scene last spring at a home on Columbia Street owned by Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer facing one count of interfering with human remains and one count of first-degree murder.

A Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering a Thompson Rivers University faculty member will return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah, 60, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time and charged with indignity to human remains, then released on $10,000 bail.

He was re-arrested on May 12 and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in custody since then and the indignity charge was subsequently stayed.

Bagabuyo appeared in B.C. Supreme Court by video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon as lawyers set a date for his bail hearing, which is slated to begin on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday.

Abdullah, who was a computer sciences professor at TRU and also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

Last year, then-RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecedented” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the probe given Bagabuyo’s line of work.