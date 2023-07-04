Heavily armed RCMP officers make arrest on busy downtown corner

Photo: Larissa Stadnichuk Mounties arrest a suspect on Tuesday morning across the street from city hall on West Victoria Street.

Heavily armed Mounties arrested a man Tuesday across the street from Kamloops city hall following a report of a person armed with a handgun.

According to police, officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m. for a report of an armed person.

“Frontline officers attended and, with the assistance of the southeast district emergency response team, a suspect was taken in to custody,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“A pellet gun was located as part of the investigation and seized for destruction.”

Castanet Kamloops reader Larissa Stadnichuk sent in photos showing Mounties, one armed with a large rifle, arresting the suspect.

Evelyn said the suspect was later released.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.