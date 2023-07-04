217332
New spot fire detected south of Merritt

A new spot fire has popped up south of Merritt.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire was first discovered around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, near Shea Lake.

It’s located south of the Okanagan Connector, between Highway 5A and the Coquihalla Highway, not far from Voght Valley Road.

The fire is listed as out of control and covers an estimated 90 metres. The cause is under investigation.

