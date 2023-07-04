Logan Lake firm donates $30k to Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association for new jerseys

Photo: Contributed The LLMHA team in previous jerseys that were made in partnership with the Orange Jersey Project.

A Logan Lake-based digital company has announced a $30,000 donation to the Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association (LLMHA), which is going toward a rebrand and new jerseys.

The LLMHA recently announced its new team name — the Logan Lake Renegades. Digital Convergence, a digital consultation firm, decided to donate funds to help with the rebranding efforts.

The funds will go towards new jerseys for the team, and Digital Convergence also provided their services for a new logo concept.

"Our admiration for the LLMHA and its unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship in Logan Lake has inspired us to extend our support in a meaningful and impactful way,” founder and CEO of Digital Convergence, Aaron McGowan, said in a news release.