Firefighters make quick work of burning hydro pole on Springhill Drive

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue blocked off a section of Springhill Drive to traffic on Tuesday afternoon after a hydro pole caught fire.

A section of Springhill Drive was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon as Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a burning hydro pole.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 1500-block of Springhill Drive.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon captain Ken Hartt said a bird contacted the power lines and sparked the fire.

“The hydro pole has got minimal damage to it, [BC] Hydro is going to look after that,” Hartt said.

“We had to use about 200 gallons of water just to make sure the fire was out.”

Hartt said it’s important that people stay vigilant, regardless of whether fires are human caused, or caused by nature, noting fires will spread quickly through cedars.

“Please just keep your materials that would cause a fire safe,” he said.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows about 2,200 customers near Springhill Drive and throughout Sahali are without power after the fire. The cause of the outage is still listed as under investigation.