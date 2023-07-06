TRU World celebrating 40 years of global connections and intercultural opportunities

Photo: TRU L-R: David Chen, former international student advisor, Yoshie Ozawa, former student services supervisor, Dr. Charles Mossop, founder of TRU World, Vera Wojna, former TRU World director, and Helen Chin, former international student advisor.

Thompson Rivers University is celebrating 40 years of TRU World’s international education, which has educated thousands of students from more than 100 countries since its inception.

Baihua Chadwick, TRU's vice-president international, said the university has fostered global connections and intercultural opportunities across campus and the world, with students who have graduated from the program going on to make positive impacts in their communities.

"TRU World's legacy has been founded on building a diverse, innovative and community-minded environment for students from all perspectives and backgrounds to connect with the world and the TRU community," she said.

The university's international program started with a small group of students from Libya, Hong Kong, Japan and Mexico taking English as a second language and college prep courses.

In 40 years, the university has provided education to more than 4,000 international students from 102 countries while also preparing domestic students for opportunities and experiences abroad.

TRU credits much of this expansion to collaborative partnerships, “best-in-class” recruitment, program diversification and innovation, as well as an increase in support systems for international students through international student advisors who welcome and support students.

TRU World said that it focuses on inclusion and diversity, providing students with the tools to succeed in the global landscape.