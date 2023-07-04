217428
213071
Kamloops  

Bomb squad determines 'suspicious package' found in Aberdeen was a pipe bomb

Bomb found in Aberdeen

- | Story: 435135

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

Mounties have confirmed a suspicious package discovered on an Aberdeen residential street was a pipe bomb.

The item was found in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent and reported to police shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kamloops RCMP cordoned off a perimeter and blocked off the street overnight, but no evacuations were deemed necessary.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the RCMP’s explosive device unit attended, examined the package and determined “it was indeed a pipe bomb.”

“They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public,” Evelyn said.

Anyone who has information related to the incident, or who might have security or dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment as soon as possible.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item, maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related — any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” Evelyn said.

ORIGINAL: 8:53 a.m.

A residential street in Aberdeen is behind police tape on Tuesday morning as Kamloops Mounties await the arrival of a bomb squad from the Lower Mainland.

According to police, a "suspicious package" was discovered in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, off Pacific Way, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Officers are currently on scene awaiting the arrival of the explosives disposal unit, as a precaution, and the road has been closed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

Evelyn said evacuations are not required at this time.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

Do you have photos or video of the package, or more information about this story? Email [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



210279


199702
Real Estate
4893299
30 Boulder Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$395,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Papaya
Papaya Kamloops SPCA >




TheTango.net
Strange designs

Strange designs

Galleries | July 04, 2023

Logan Paul engaged to supermodel

Showbiz | July 04, 2023

The greatest dodgeball moments

Must Watch | July 04, 2023

Funny animals

Must Watch | July 04, 2023

Random facts

Galleries | July 04, 2023


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada