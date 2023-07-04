Bomb squad determines 'suspicious package' found in Aberdeen was a pipe bomb

Photo: Mya Toews This is believed to be the suspicious item found Monday evening on an Aberdeen residential street.

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

Mounties have confirmed a suspicious package discovered on an Aberdeen residential street was a pipe bomb.

The item was found in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent and reported to police shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kamloops RCMP cordoned off a perimeter and blocked off the street overnight, but no evacuations were deemed necessary.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the RCMP’s explosive device unit attended, examined the package and determined “it was indeed a pipe bomb.”

“They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public,” Evelyn said.

Anyone who has information related to the incident, or who might have security or dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment as soon as possible.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item, maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related — any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” Evelyn said.

ORIGINAL: 8:53 a.m.

A residential street in Aberdeen is behind police tape on Tuesday morning as Kamloops Mounties await the arrival of a bomb squad from the Lower Mainland.

According to police, a "suspicious package" was discovered in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, off Pacific Way, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Officers are currently on scene awaiting the arrival of the explosives disposal unit, as a precaution, and the road has been closed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

Evelyn said evacuations are not required at this time.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

Do you have photos or video of the package, or more information about this story? Email [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.